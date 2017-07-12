Hela police hail peaceful counting process

POLICE in Hela are happy with how the people are peacefully observing the counting process as it reaches the final stages.

Provincial police commander Michael Welly said there had been no further disruptions to the election process.

“There has been no further major incidents and counting has been progressing well,” he said.

“One seat in the province has already been declared and the other three may be declared within the week.”

Welly thanked the security forces for ensuring a trouble-free counting process following various incidents during polling in the past two weeks.

Provincial election manager John Tipa said the Komo-Margarima and Koroba-Kopiago seats will be into the elimination from today.

Tipa said quality checks for were completed yesterday.

The progressing tally showed Bobby Yuwi leading in the Koroba Kopiago seat with 6554 votes followed by Petrus Thomas on 6294.

Peter Phillip is leading the Komo-Margarima count with 13,637.

Philip Undialu is ahead in the contest for Hela governor with 29,548 votes followed by Dr Hewali Hamiya on 20,157, and Francis Potape on 16,941 votes after Count 146.

Tipa expects the declaration of the winners by the end of the week.

