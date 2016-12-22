Hela province needs God, not money

I dispute a letter from a Silent Observer, Port Moresby, “Hela has suffered because of leaders” (The National, Dec 21).

What the writer fails to understand is that true and everlasting happiness is not tied to a person’s riches or wealth even the Parliamentary leaders can only restore part time peace.

Happiness that is tied to material things of this earth will only last for the duration of the material riches and wealth.

But eternal peace, love and happiness tied to God will last forever which is what the people of Hela truly missed and needed at this time.

Spending millions of kina to restore law and order will only last for as long as the state gun men are on the ground and whatever reconciliation reached through means of landowner (oil and gas) royalties and equity will also end when the oil and gas dries up and the money runs out.

True happiness can only be restored by the Creator which is God himself.

The people of Hela need all our prayers at this time.

And the National Government should now be looking at means of expanding the work of Churches in Hela by providing funding to them.

I believe if the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ can change the mentality and attitude of the coastal people, it can be done for the people of Hela too.

And once everyone accept and learn to live as Jesus taught us we will find real happiness in knowing, loving and serving one another and God.

Only then will the people of Hela discover that happiness is not found in threats, violence, wealth, fame, power or in any human achievement but in God alone the source of everything good and of all love.

Wanbel Niape

Boroko

