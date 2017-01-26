Hela sets aside K800,000 in budget, Potape says

HELA has set aside K800,000 in its budget as incentive for public servants working in remote parts of the province, acting Governor Francis Potape says.

He said that when commenting on the provincial budget of K441.4 million handed down on Jan 20.

The budget comprised K155 million from national government grants, K13.4 million carry-over funds and K273 million internal revenue funds.

Apart from other key development allocations, Potape said K4 million was allocated to start Tari town market.

He said a further K1 million for Tari town beautification, including construction of public toilets and bus stops. He said he aimed to raise K20 million to build the iconic market.

Potape said once the budget was approved, K1 million would be allocated to support students attending tertiary institutions.

“Hela Wigmen Club will receive K600,000 and a further K5 million for land acquisition and stadium construction at Yangome. “A funding of K5 million was for the establishment of the Hela University Centre at Halimbu, K3 million for construction of new court house and another K3 million for Hawa jail.

“Also in the budget K17 million was to start the Hulia Agro project, this project costs the Hela provincial government K50 million,” Potape said. Presidents and assembly members in Hela were understood to have seen the budget book for the first time in years and described it as a ‘fair budget’.

Potape said: “It is a good budget and I have to work hard and secure funding and start implementation process.”

Like this: Like Loading...