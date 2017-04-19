Hela students still waiting for funding

HELA students attending tertiary institutions around the country want their money to be released from each institution’s account as soon as possible.

Most are relying on credit bases for their registration as the money has been delayed due to some political instability in the province following the death of former governor Anderson Agiru early last year.

The parents have not contributed any school fees for their children students after they heard from Governor Potabe early this year that he would pay all the fees.

However, some power-hungry politicians from the province

are stopping the release of the money.

It is our money from the LNG project.

How can some leaders stop another leader from doing what is right for the province and the people?

James Ibitali,

LAE

