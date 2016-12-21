Hela has suffered because of leaders

ALL Hela leaders have failed their people of their riches and wealth after the PNG LNG construction and after more than 100 shipment of gas bringing in millions of kina.

Hela people have been promised heaven and earth including streets of gold floating on oil and gas by the O’Neill Government for the last four years with not a single benefit fitting for their ancestral land.

Hela people have been used by the Government as collateral to mortgage all their unconstitutional loans in the last four years and amazingly not a single MP from Hela stood for their people after the great Anderson Pawa Agiru.

The rebellious action by the Hela people recently in Tari town is only the tip of an iceberg and more will follow with all out actions against all their current elected members of parliament.

It’s childish for the Government to declare a state of emergency without taking a bold leadership approach to solve the issues in a more mature and discipline manner.

All elected MPs of Hela must now understand Hela’s plight for their rightful money and not resorting to heavy handed tactics because it will be a recipe for disaster both politically and environmentally.

All elected leaders from Hela must ensure the oil and gas money be paid before 2017 national election or face the scrutiny of the voters.

Silent Observer

Port Moresby

