Hela workers praised

Hela election workers have committed themselves to polling and counting duties without demanding allowances upfront, says Tari-Pori MP elect James Marape.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato commended the election workers.

Marape said that it was something that election workers around the country – who were delaying the election process because they wanted their allowances paid first – could learn from.

“There are lessons that the nation can draw from the Hela experience,” he said.

“For two elections in a row all election officials from polling teams to counting teams in Hela province have never raised the issue of election allowances in the first instance.

“It baffles me when those in places like Port Moresby put the election process at risk by asking for allowances right from the start.

“If backwater areas of PNG like Hela province and its electoral commission agents can sacrifice their time and effort without asking for allowances upfront, this is something that makes me proud as a Hela leader.

“In my case, I thank the entire Electoral Commission team which worked in Tari-Pori, as well as the rest of the Hela electoral staff.”

