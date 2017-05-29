Hela’s gamble earns a draw

By JACK AMI

A MOMENT of hesitation by Agmark Gurias winger Joe Tabutabu allowed the Hela Wigmen to snatch a 22-22 draw in their Digicel Cup round four match at the National Football Stadium yesterday.

Wigmen David Lapua pounced on the loose ball after Tabutabu let a bomb bounce, enabling the centre to grab a match-saving try in the earlier afternoon fixture in Port Moresby.

The Kokopo-based side led 22-18 with six minutes left on the clock and looked to have the game under control but the Helas did not throw in the towel, keeping up the pressure and waiting for some luck to go their way.

After Lapua’s four-pointer, Wigmen captain William Mone, who had earlier kicked three conversions, could not manage the sideline conversion on a windy day.

Both sides scored four tries each and goal-kickers Mone and Tabutabu each kicked three-from-four.

Gurias were first to cross the white chalk off a backline movement, with Bernard grounding the ball and Tabutabu potting the goal for an early 6-0 lead.

The Wigmen hit back after capitalising on a Gurias mistake in their own half. Fullback Junior Rau posted the four-pointer while Mone knocked over the conversion to tie up the scores at 6-6.

The game was marred with a high turnover rate as mistakes from careless play or physical defence ensured the match stagnated as both sides tried to consolidate possession and complete their sets.

The Helas finally managed to take the lead for the first time through winger Clyde Osei, who dove over on the left edge, with Mone nailing the sideline conversion for his side to take a 12-6 lead.

The East New Britons reduced the margin to two points (12-10) as centre Eliamkim Lukara muscled his way over the line for an unconverted try heading into the break.

In the second-half, the Gurias struck first through back-rower Tuvi Lepan, who strolled over near the uprights and Tabutabu had no problems with the conversion to get his side out to a 16-12 lead.

The Wigmen retook the lead through former Hunters player Warren Glare, who crossed in the 67th minute.

Mone converted and the Helas were in front 18-16. Last year’s grand finalists kept their composure and worked their way into the opposition half for centre Junior Ragi showing some evasive skills to score what should have been a match-winning try as Tabutabu added the extras for a 22-18 lead.

But the crowd got its money’s worth as the desperate Wigmen went into the air with a speculator and reaped the rewards for their never-say-die attitude.

Digicel Cup round four results: Sun – Lahanis 12 Vipers 8, Wigmen 22 Gurias 22, Mioks 8 Tigers 14, Muruks 28 Tumbe 0.

