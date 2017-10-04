Heli Niugini win Madang corporate soccer challenge

HELI Niugini won the inaugural Madang Soccer Association Corporate Futsal Challenge held over the weekend.

The Goroka-based helicopter company brushed aside a strong challenge from seven other teams to win the title.

Initiated by MSA interim president Conrad Wadunah, the one-day corporate futsal competition attracted eight corporate houses including Heli Niugini, Air Niugini, Able Computing, Madang District Administration, Island Petroleum, Bank of South Pacific, Divine Word University and Niugini Electrical.

Wadunah said the ‘wooden spoon’ award was given to team Madang District Administration for finishing last.

DWU, who were placed first on the ladder, eventually lost to Heli Niugini in the grand final.

Raymond Minamb of Able Computing received the male-player-of-the-challenge while the female-player-of-the-challenge went to Gorethy Pih of Air Niugini.

Wadunah thanked all the organisations that participated.

He also commended Greg Magulis of the community relations department of RD Fishing for donating the goal nets and Wayne Sattchel and Brian Bell for sponsorship.

