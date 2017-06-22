Helicopter firms locked in to ferry officers

THE Central Supply and Tenders Board has awarded contracts to a number of helicopter companies to transport polling officers and items to rural areas that have no road links, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said that Helifix helicopters would be used in the Southern Region, Heli Solutions in the Highlands region, Heli New Guinea in Momase and for the New Guinea Islands region, contractor Heli Solutions has sub-contracted Pacific Air for the movement of teams and items.

“Rural areas with no road links are low-risk areas, so security will not really be an issue,” he said.

“The rural areas polling days depend on locations; some will have one-day polling whilst others will have multiple polling days.”

Gamato said after polling, the officers would transport ballot boxes back to the main towns for counting.

“Counting will take place after two days from when the polling is conducted.”

He also said that unlike in the past when returning officers declared winners after counting, election managers would have to check and advise the electoral commissioner before declaring winners.

