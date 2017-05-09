Helifix owner, founder aims to transform Central

By Malum Nalu

Businessman Robert Agorabe aims to transform Central province like he made Helifix into the largest and most successful nationally owned aviation company in the country.

Speaking at his Helifix hangar on Friday after hosting a reception for working people of Central in Port Moresby, he outlined his plans for the province post-election.

Agorabe, 51, has a fleet of 14 helicopters and five fixed-wing aircraft and told The National that he was not working from a set of policies but had a plan to empower the people of Central.

The licensed aircraft engineer, whose father is from Gabagaba in Central and mother from Chimbu, started Helifix in 1997 and his feats are studied from high school textbooks throughout the country.

“You won’t see me talk about any policies,” he said.

“For me, it’s all about empowering our people in a smarter way through which you will be able to address a whole range of issues at the same time.

“The plan I’ve put through affects a whole range of other areas.

“It improves the lives of everybody from the villagers to the working class, to the retired,” Agorabe said.

“It’s about raising the standard of living in the villages and bringing back money into the villages.

“We need to promote the idea of people staying back in the villages and making something for themselves in the villages.

“That’s the whole idea.”

Agorabe said he would promote the same principles and ethics he used to become a successful businessman to transform Central.

“It’s a mindset thing,” he said.

“The plan I’ve put through gives people the incentive to actually make decisions themselves because they can see the benefits.”

Agorabe said he had turned Helifix into a multi-million kina company, starting with a toolbox and K400, and “am looking for new challenges”.

“The best place that I can do that is in my province, helping my people.

“I can’t give out money to everyone, but I can help to empower them.

“I think I’ve learned smart business ideas along the way, with Helifix the yardstick of what I’m capable of doing,” Agorabe said.

