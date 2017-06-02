Help for group for church building

THE office of the mayor of Lae assisted a Lutheran congregation in the city yesterday, with K6500 to help them secure a piece of land to build a new church.

Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy, under his Ministry of Commerce and Industry, presented the cheque to members of the congregation.

He said the church had requested his office to help and he promised them that he would assist when funding was available.

“I am now fulfilling this commitment,” Leahy said.

“Government-church partnership is a very important programme for the Morobe government and as the mayor for Lae city and a member of the provincial executive council, I have decided to assist the church.

“Churches like the St Timothy parish look after the spiritual wellbeing of our people to make them become good citizens so it is only right that we assist them in their programmes to bring peace and order in the lives of people and the community.”

Leahy said this was the “starter” he is giving to the congregation and he would continue with the “grower” and the “finisher” once more funding became available.

St Timothy Parish secretary Awateng Yawing thanked the mayor for the assistance.

He said the mayor was the first person form the government sector to assist the church.

Like this: Like Loading...