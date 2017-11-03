Help for homeless children

CHARITY organisation Life PNG Care has made early preparations to celebrate Christmas with homeless children in Port Moresby, says director Collin Pake.

He told The National that their Kilo of Kindness Christmas programme for this year was launched last Saturday at the family home and care centre at Gerehu and over 100 homeless street children turned up for the event.

“The programme is an idea created three years ago by Sebastian, a six-year-old boy during our Christmas dinner at the family home care centre,” Pake said.

“He was asking if we could think about other kids on the streets on a Christmas day rather than celebrate ourselves at home and so the idea just started there, on that evening.”

Pake said since then kids at the family home care centre had prepared and served hot meals and gift packs to other homeless children on the streets of Port Moresby during Christmas.

“We started in 2015, and last year we fed and delivered gifts to 200-plus homeless street kids and youths in Port Moresby and our children at home love preparing the Christmas hot meals and wrapping gifts for other kids,” he said.

“We also prepare extra meals and gifts to make sure that someone new on the streets gets something.”

The centre is planning to visit more than 300 homeless children and youths with hot meals and gifts this Christmas.

Pake said for this year’s programme, they had 1200 pairs of shoes to deliver. The shoes were donated by Australian charity Shoes for Planet Earth.

