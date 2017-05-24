Help to implement terms, veterans told

A SENIOR Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) minister has called on Bougainvillea veterans to support t the government’s work to implement the terms of the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA).

Albert Punghau was speaking to former combatants in the Bougainville conflict of the 1990s at the annual Veterans and Remembrance Day at the Arawa Independence Oval on last week.

The event was to pay tribute to about 15,000 young Bougainville men who died during the uprising.

“We owe them respect. We need to fulfil their dreams – what they died for come the June 15, 2019 referendum,” Punghau said.

The event also coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding by veterans leaders of the various factions which committed themselves to work towards unity.

Punghau said ABG under the leadership of President Momis and Raymond Masono was committed to implementing the terms of the BPA.

“We have to implement the terms of the BPA. It is the only agreement that ended the conflict on Bougainville. Only this agreement ended the struggles of the people,” he said.

Punghau said the BPA was a legal issue that was provided for in three legal documents – the Papua New Guinea Constitution, the Organic law on Peace Building in Bougainville and the Bougainville Constitution.

Under the terms of the BPA, independence is included as one of the options in the referendum ballot.

