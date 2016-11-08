Help people to be self-reliant, Micah says

THE country needs to move away from its dependency on the resources sector and help the people to be self-reliant using their natural resources, Kavieng MP Ben Micah says.

Micah told Parliament that if the nation failed to reconsider the direction it was heading to, there would be disaster.

“If we do not stop and question the direction we are heading at, within 20 years we will be in trouble,” he said.

“We have not been thinking outside of the box of the trend of development that we have been managing and we have been governing over the last 41 years.

“There is too much dependency on the resources sector, non-renewable resources and we are not looking at ways of helping our people to be self-reliant on their land and seas using their local knowledge and skills to develop their communities.

“It is own policy choice that would determine whether we are going to be an urbanised country with 90 per cent of our people living in towns and cities, or we will continue to be a rural country with 90 percent of our people living in rural communities.”

Micah said the urbanisation trend was a false sense of thinking because the Government’s policy choices must determine the kind of community and the kind of background people lived in.

“Everything is there. We have the sea, forest and all the fertile soil for rural development,” he said.

“We are now stuck because we have given away the control to this very big resource to foreign investors who are dictating the flow of the revenue.”

