Help put an end to police brutality

IT was good to read in the news that four policemen, together with their former station commander have been sent to serve time in jail.

Such news have been rare in the past and this particular outcome is what the public have been waiting to hear for a long time.

Unfortunately, they escaped straight after their sentence.

We hope to hear more of such good news coming from the National Capital District as there seem to be criminals in police uniforms regularly harassing and brutalizing people in the nation’s capital in the recent past. Rise up citizens and help to put an end to police brutality.

Report those who break the law and the same law that they intentionally break will eventually catch up on them.

Lesfinis

Boroko

