Help sought as farmers struggle to sell produce

MANY rural co-operative societies are not able to access markets for famers and are calling on MPs in the next parliament to support them.

Ruha Mavine Co-operative Society Ltd, of Qoya village in Kote, Finschhafen, Morobe, said many of their members did not have markets for their agricultural and livestock products.

Chairman Gamare Kaka said the farmers were struggling to take their produce to the market.

Kaka said they needed logistical and technical support.

The co-operative has more than 60 members and was started in 2010.

Kaka said most members were rural farmers and needed assistance from LLGs, districts and the provincial government to access markets.

He said they wanted the next government to support them and push plans for community development to become a reality.

The co-operative society was planning to build an abattoir and a warehouse to store fresh produce and cash crops, especially cocoa and coffee.

