Help for women’s group

KAIRUKU-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo has presented six sewing machines and one solar light system to the Kerea Women’s Association in the Hiri district of Central province.

He also opened the Kerea Hall for women to train in small to medium entrepreneurs’ projects in Kerea village. The hall will be used for sewing and other SME programms to help women generate income to support their families.

“My district development authority (DDA) has assisted so many women groups under SME rollout programmes to participate in informal sector activities within the communities,” Isoaimo said.

“We have lots of proposed projects already endorsed and as soon as we return from the 2017 national elections, we will fund the projects and roll out more SME programmes.

“We served only two and half years and we have gone far delivering government services unlike our previous leaders.”

Isoaimo said health and education services in Kairuku-Hiri have improved since he became MP.

