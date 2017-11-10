Helpers helping helpers

By ELLEN TIAMU

VERY often individuals or organisations who find it within themselves to want to help others, also find that they too need help to continue their goodwill.

NGO and community-based groups can have ideas or projects but what they can do is totally dependent on the help they get from others.

Monetary donations or help in kind goes a long way to helping other disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

Recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints went to the aid of NGO group Ginigoada Foundation. It is part of the Church’s humanitarian support that is provided to Government sectors and other NGOs that serve in various communities.

This was the first time for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to make a donation of office items totaling K10,000 but have in the past has allowed Ginigoada to have use of their church buildings and classrooms for their routine training with people in the settlements.

Their belief that everyone is a child of God compels the Church to support other organizations and the government sectors through its NGO called LDS Charity.

They have also worked with National Health Department on Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccines and also on community water projects in Gabane in Rigo.

The recent donation is only one example of the ways which LDS Charities supports the communities to help relief and elevate the people that are struggling in our communities.

The church is a worldwide mission and in PNG is headquartered in NCD where it has a strong faith base, and is also strong in Central and Western provinces- the number steadily growing. Funding towards material for Ginigoada Foundation came, not only from members of the church, but from outside as well and was something that the elders described as a form of assistance that will go to benefit a whole lot more people.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, sometimes called Mormons, is looking towards doing more humanitarian work in the country, and more importantly, looks to partnering with other organizations to be able to reach out further.

“We don’t take partner’s funds but we work with the project recipients to organize themselves and open bank accounts and deposit their funds to buy other materials for the project,” Church member Edward Alembo said.

“The church does not want to duplicate what other organisations are already doing but adds to what is already on the ground. We partner and help where we can throughout the world.”

LDS believes that if people, or organisations share talents, time or gifts, there is great joy for both the giver and the receiver.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints says it is pleased to add value to Ginigoada Foundation because it believes it is a trustworthy and reliable partner.

In thanking LDS for the gifts, a spokesperson for Ginigoada Foundation said although they receive a lot of help to conduct their life skills programmes, more help is needed as they reach out to more and more people to try to help them become employable.

Starting around 15 years ago, Ginigoadas short courses are aimed at making people, especially the youths, “become drop ins, instead of drop outs.”

Like this: Like Loading...