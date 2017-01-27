Helpful security guard sets standard

STEVEN Winaga from Ofapina village in Okapa district, Eastern Highlands, works as a day security guard at Nine-Mile clinic in Port Moresby.

Winaga’s typical day involves manning the premises, monitoring and controlling vehicles and people that go in and out of the clinic.

Before travelling to Port Moresby, Winaga was working with several companies in Lae, Morobe.

He worked with RK Contractors putting to use his vocational trade skills.

Winaga was working with an Asian company when his boss asked him to travel with him to Port Moresby.

He arrived in the capital last August. His boss went his own way and left Winaga to stay with relatives at Gordon.

Winaga said when his cousin brother found out that he was in the city, his brother invited him to stay with him and his family.

Living in the city was difficult and not as easy as he had thought.

Winaga decided to find a job to financially support himself and not be a burden to his brother.

He joined Kims Security Services (KSS) and his first posting was at Nine-Mile clinic.

Winaga said this was his second month of employment with KSS.

He was friendly and always helpful to patients and visitors.

Winaga’s friendly nature was one quality that and attracted more people to the clinic. Most people experience harsh treatment from security guards when they visit clinics and hospitals in the city.

He said it was not right to treat patients in an aggressive manner. Therefore, he always tried to be helpful to patients and other members of the public when they go to the clinic.

Winaga provides directions to patients and points out the different sections of the clinic so patients go to see the nurse or doctor available.

He tells them the different services available, the closing and opening times, and days and times for well-baby and antenatal clinics.

“I love what I am doing and hopes to be helpful always to people in time of need,” Winaga said.

