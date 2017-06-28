Helping those who need it most

By JESSICA KOAE

RETIRED priest Father John Glynn knows how good it feels to help the unfortunate and disadvantaged among us such as through charity programmes.

He is the patron and founder of the charity organisation WeCare which assists people who need “love and care”.

“There are so many people who need love and care but are left unattended, ignored and have no one to lean on. This made us put our hands up to help such unfortunate (people),” he said.

He is thankful to those who help the organisation. He recently received a K40,000 commitment from Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) to support its charity programmes.

“WeCare will be using the funds from the PwC Corporate Challenge to support its early childhood learning centres in settlement communities in Port Moresby and in Lae,” he said, adding that they plan to pay their teachers who do not get paid by the Government because they are teaching in unregistered schools.

They also look to help marginalised youths to be part of the learning centres.

They conducted a two-day training for teachers and bought teacher’s guides, students’ exercise books and stationery for the centres in Port Moresby.

“In Lae, WeCaRe supported the Mary Queen of Peace Elementary School by donating 20 desks in April,” he said.

“Last year, we were only looking at Port Moresby. This time, WeCare will have its operations rolled out in Lae so that the unfortunate people can benefit from our programmes.”

WeCare programme manager Josephine Dromenge says currently, only women work for them which makes it quite challenging to access those needing help in the notorious settlements in the city.

“It’s quite challenging to get hold of the vulnerable kids, men and women who have no one to rely on or people who are unattended to because of certain things they have or done that makes people dislike them,” Dromenge said.

“For instance, women with HIV are abandoned or thrown out of their houses to live somewhere else.

“Those are the type of people we target and try to help.”

There are volunteers who report to them about individuals who are being ignored and not taken care of.

Dromenge urges the people to help the unfortunate by reporting their situations to them and other charity organisations such as Life PNG Care, Transparency International and Child Fund.

“These people need love, care and support from welfare associations, the government and the community.

“They themselves cannot approach the care centres and seek for help because most of them are illiterate.”

