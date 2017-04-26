Henganofi presents funding acquittal

Henganofi MP and Police Minister Robert Atiyafa says he will go into the national election with no regrets.

Atiyafa said this when presenting acquittals of the 2016 district services improvement programme (DSIP) to the Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) on Friday.

“Being the first-time Member for Henganofi, I have done what I can do over the last four years and I have no regrets,” he said.

“I can say clearly that I will go into this election with my hands clean and a satisfied man because I did my best.

“We have delivered many projects and we have achieved a lot in the last four years.

“We have stopped almost 28 tribal fights and there is no tribal fight in the district now.

“We have upgraded and built three main roads to create economic links for the people to access services and do business.”

Atiyafa said securing funding was one thing but the implementation part was also a challenge.

“Apart from the infrastructures we built, we also put in a lot of money for our health services, bought new ambulances and medicines, purchased vehicles for police to improve law and order,” he said.

“We have also paid school fees right through, starting 2013 to 2017 for all our tertiary students, supported church work, water supplies and we are also starting a new high school for Henganofi.”

