Heroes home

By GYNNIE KERO

THE Government will continue to support the PNG Hunters team until it enters Australia’s National Rugby League competition, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He joined hundreds of rugby league fans at Jackson International Airport in Port Moresby yesterday to welcome back the players who won for the first time the Queensland Intrust Super Cup on Sunday in Brisbane. They beat the Sunshine Coast Falcons 12-10 in the grand final at Suncorp Stadium.

“I’m very proud of the team for an excellent win after five years of hard work and commitment. It goes to show that our people can achieve anything if we put in the time and effort,” he said.

“We started this dream five years ago. Many people said we will not able to. Our team can achieve anything if they are committed.

“The win shows Papua New Guinea can achieve anything. We must believe in ourselves. We showed that we can win some big competitions.”

He thanked the players for their sacrifice.

“I am a strong supporter of the team and we have invested in the team for five years now,” O’Neill said.

“We will continue to do so over the next few years until we enter NRL, until we win the World Cup one day. We will continue to do our part. Thank you to all sportsmen and women who are leading the way in uniting our country.”

When asked if he would be able to attend the next match in Sydney this coming weekend, O’Neill said: “I will do my very best to try and attend it, and support the team but as you know, we got a lot of work here in the country as well so I will, that doesn’t mean my support is diminished or is not there.”

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said the country could achieve more if people were united.

“We have achieved a great milestone in rugby league in our game and also for our people,” he said.

“If we start to have self-belief, we can be like everybody out day.”

