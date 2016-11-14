Is there a hidden agenda behind the PNG-Indonesia border operations?

I WISH to respond to the statement made by PNGDF commander Brig Gen Gilbert Toropo and Indonesian first Army commodore Larsam whereby both countries will address transitional crime along the border.

I think this statement is directly pinpointing to West Papuan Freedom fighters living along PNG-Indonesia international border.

When I interviewed West Papua freedom fighters (TPNPB-Tentara Pebebasan Nasional Papua Barat-National Freedom revolutionary army for West Papua) Lt Col Secretary General Pius Buuk commented that there is “no problem; all of us are responsible for our security.

“We are here not to arm anyone, but the problem is that Indonesia must consider our request for independence.”

He said their aim is to strive for freedom and no one will stop them. He continues on to say that both countries can continue their bilateral relationship and securities responsibilities.

Indonesia is using this strategy to eradicate TPNPB along PNG-Indonesia international border which they are fighting for their rights

It is very important to consider TPNPB because they not wrong in their own rights.

To all Papua New Guinean, we must consider West Papuan neighbours here in PNG and wherever they are.

They are our Melanesian brothers.

It’s better that our current leaders not to interfere with the Asian countries.

We must try to build the Melanesian brothers as one people.

Micheal Pius, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...