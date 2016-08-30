High cost of transport in Manus

MANUS is currently faced with high costs of transportation, which makes services delivery very expensive, acting provincial administrator Andrew Posong told a workshop in Kokopo last week.

Speaking at the New Guinea Islands inter-connectivity workshop, he said a lot of service delivery was done by sea transport and because Manus was a maritime province, costs were high.

Posong gave an example of an island LLG on the north western part of Manus, which took 14 hours by boat while it took only three hours to Vanimo in West Sepik using the same transport mode.

“The province’s land mass is small and sea is vast, making service delivery very expensive to the population of more than 60,000,” he said.

Posong said connecting major roads was a challenge and most service delivery was done by small boats.

He said three rural airstrips on the western part of Manus needed to be upgraded to support the Momote airport.

“Most of the province’s supplies come from Lae by sea and in terms of freighting to other islands, this is not being done and is a big challenge,” he said.

Related