High freight costs affect farmers

FREIGHTNG of coffee from remote places only accessible by light aircraft continues to be a challenge for farmers because of the high freight costs, according to the Coffee Industry Corporation.

The CIC is continuing to implement its freight subsidy programme and is looking at other options to save costs and increase the income of farmers.

In March, the CIC arranged with the Adventist Aviation Services in Goroka to have an aircraft available at Gusap Airstrip in Ramu Valley to freight coffees from airstrips in Rai Coast district, Madang, and Kabwum in Morobe.

Coffee freight officer Ben Lohe said the Gusap airstrip was identified as an ideal location for planes to freight coffee from Kabwum, Rai Coast, Usino Bundi and lower Middle Ramu districts.

The programme was able to reduce freight cost by 11 per cent with the use of the Gusap airstrip. It makes 21 trips for K98, 000.

An average charter from Dinangat in Kabwum district to Nadzab costs K5000. But from Gusap, it is K4600.

The coffee is from farmers’ groups under the Tree Kangaroo Conservation Programme in the Yus LLG, Kabwum district.

CIC chief executive officer Charles Dambui said more coffee from rural areas could not be sent into the trading depot, due to poor maintenance of jetties and airstrips and high transportation costs.

Like this: Like Loading...