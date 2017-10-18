High performance sport selects 96 student athletes

High Performance Sport Papua New Guinea inducted their second batch of student athletes last Saturday.

The 96 were selected from 1000 students tested during the secondary schools talent identification and development programme held in term three.

The programme was endorsed by the Department of Education in 2016.

Talent pathways coordinator Kieran Sciberras applauded the attendance of both parents and the student athletes who passed the standard benchmarks throughout the term, leading into

their invitation to Saturday’s gathering.

“It was really good to see a strong turn out from both students and parents at the announcing of the second cohorts for our Emerging Talent Scholarship programme,” Scriberras said.

“We inducted 96 students from seven different schools in Port Moresby and they are about to start their 13-week programme.

“The event was well received by both students and parents.

“Students who attended received their certificates as part of their induction, a code of conduct and a notebook to record all the exercises that we’ll prescribe to them, and they will be coming multiple days throughout the week to receive their first training programs,” Sciberras said.

So far a total of 212 students have been inducted into the programme with 116 selected in the first batch and 96 from the second batch.

After a 13-week trial, the top 25 student athletes from each batch will be selected to gain a one-year Emerging Talent Scholarship with HPS PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...