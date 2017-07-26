High praise for Namah’s speech

I WOULD like to congratulate Belden Namah on his re-election to represent Vanimo-Green.

Since the counting of votes started I have been glued to the radio to hear who is leading and who has been declared.

I have listened to may maiden speeches by wining candidates but none stands out like that of Namah.

He said he will serve everyone in the electorate whether people voted for him or voted for someone else.

He is a true leader. He does not take sides.

At the end of the day the District Service Improvement Programme (DSIP) and Provincial Service Improvement Programme (PSIP) fundings are for every citizen in the electorate and not only for the supporters of the winning candidates.

I hope NBC radio can replay Namah’s full speech so that other MPS can hear and learn from it.

PNGean

Boroko

Like this: Like Loading...