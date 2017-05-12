High-risk areas in SHP a worry

THERE are a lot of high-risk areas in Southern Highlands which will put at risk the general election in the province, acting provincial administrator Fiebik Kilip says.

Kilip told a meeting on Tuesday at Agiru Centre in Mendi on social and security issues, that there was already a suspected build-up of guns in the province believed to be backed by some candidates.

“There is growing number of candidates in each electorate which is intensifying the competition for political power. And this, when analysed, can be a major security concern for the province,” he said.

“Currently there are tribal fights in the Aiya LLG in Kagua-Erave and the Lai-Valley LLG in Mendi-Munihu,” Kilip said.

“These are the key risk factors which the security personnel should take into consideration.

“There are arms proliferation, smuggling of high-powered weapons and extensive use of intimidation and threats during polling.”

He said during the local level government elections in 2013, Ialibu Basin, Lai Valley, Upper Mendi, Poroma, Aiya, Erave and South Wiru LLGs had failed elections because of the illegal practices.

“I would like to thank the police and defence force who had been in Hela for the past two months to maintain peace during the amnesty period,” he said.

Police representative Jerry Kane confirmed that there was build-up of small firearms in the five districts.

