High tax for teachers

THE income tax deducted each fortnight from teachers is too high.

Teachers who have dependents continue to pay their taxes as single employees.

There are those who have

completed salary or wages declaration forms and have mailed to the Teaching Service Commission.

Nothing has eventuated.

Where is the mechanism supposed to monitor and fix this matter?

Could TSC appoint specific officers to deal and sort this issue?

Neglecting these sorts of issues is unethical.

Teachers cannot just have to continue filling forms year-in and year-out with getting positive results.

I for one am a victim of waiting for such to be sorted out.

I have waited for well over three years.

Sad Victim

Eastern Highlands

