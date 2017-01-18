Highlands chiefs’ wealth neglected, says Pua

KINA Culture chairman Yake Pua says the wealth of chiefs in the Highlands region, especially in Southern Highlands has been neglected for too long.

“The Kina Culture is the prominent culture where all the Southern Highlanders come out and has his or her origin established,” Pua said in a statement.

He said Papua New Guinea was home to more than 800 different languages and traditions.

“Kina Culture believes in its cultural and moral laws, ethical values, principles and its standards which the custodians of the culture are expected to adhere to,” Pua said.

“Kina plays an important role in all systems of our societies especially for Southern Highlanders.

“The Kina Culture is yet to be launched for the traditional kina value and significance to be recognised and given the prominence it deserves.”

Pua said the Kina Culture was yet to be launched.

The leaders of Central recently launched the Toea Culture.

