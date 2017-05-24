Highlands grows cocoa after impact

HIGH yields of cocoa beans in parts of the Highlands region is a result of scientific and climate change phenomenon, an official says.

PNG Cocoa Board executive manager field services Dr Arnold Parapi said in the past the cash crop was not grown in the Highlands provinces until it was trialled in remote Karamui district of Chimbu and proved successful.

He said cocoa was now grown in parts of Jimi in Jiwaka, Bena in Eastern Highlands and Baiyer in Western Highlands.

Parapi said this was due to the enabling environment in these areas as a result of changes in the climate that was not evident in the past.

“We were scientifically of the view that cocoa was a lowland crop and could be grown up to 600 metres above sea level but this has changed,” he said.

“We are now seeing cocoa grown in the Highlands provinces so the impact of climate change is real.”

Parapi said he has also seen coconut gown in the Highlands.

“These are signs of change brought about by global warming and climate change,” he said.

Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project (PPAP), the agriculture initiative which has benefitted up to 60,000 coffee and cocoa farmers and their families, is also working in these Highlands provinces, namely Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Chimbu.

