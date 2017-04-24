THE main Highlands Highway road that links seven highlands provinces from Lae is unbelievably a nightmare and havoc.

It seemed that the previous and even the current executive government had turned blind eyes and neglect to maintain the very important road that delivers goods and services to the highlands region.

It’s also a danger to the motorists and passengers boarding PMV buses that values money more than life.

Please let’s adjust and do the right thing that positively affects our people downstream.

Kings Wayaki

Lae

