Highlands leaders to ban liquor

THERE will be a liquor ban in the Highlands region during polling.

This will enforced in Enga, Western Highlands, Southern Highlands and Jiwaka.

During provincial inter-departmental election committee (IDEC) meetings in the Highlands region, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari asked election steering committees and provincial police commanders to ban alcohol during the polling period.

Election steering committees and police commanders agreed that alcohol would be banned in their respective provinces.

Enga police commander George Kakas said that in Enga, only licensed retailers or hotels would sell alcohol.

“That’s means alcohol will be served with food,” he said. “No public consumption will be entertained.”

In Western Highlands and Jiwaka there will be a total alcohol ban.

Southern Highlands will continue enforcing its long-existing alcohol ban. Lupari said he was asking provinces in the Highlands region to enforce the ban so that polling can run peacefully.

Like this: Like Loading...