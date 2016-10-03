Highlands LLG polls quashed

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has failed the 2013 local level government elections in six of the seven Highlands provinces.

It involves 27 LLG presidents’ seats and 605 ward councillors’ seats in the six provinces.

Gamato used his powers under the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections to fail the elections in Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Enga, Southern Highlands, Hela and Eastern Highlands.

“In making my decision, I give effect to the Supreme Court decision (SCR No 03 of 2013) – a special reference pursuant to section 19 of the Constitution filed by the Western Highlands provincial executive,” Gamato said in a statement.

“I also give effect to the National Court decision (OS 543, 546, 587 and 684) and make separate decisions to fail the elections for the respective LLG wards.” Gamato’s decision was published in a national gazette on Sept 23.

The LLGs and wards were failed by former Commissioner Sir Andrew Trawen on Aug 14, 2013, following reports of election-related violence and intimidation of electors. Gamato said the courts decided that each ward should be failed separately.

“The reason being that time for the return of writs had lapsed. Therefore, there is no valid writ existing to return to the Provincial and Local level Governments minister.”

