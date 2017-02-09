Highlands Pacific appoints Douglas as non-executive director

HIGHLANDS Pacific Limited mining executive Ron Douglas has been appointed the new non-executive director of the company.

Douglas, (pictured) will take office in March this year after the current chairman Ken MacDonald retired.

“We are delighted to have Ron join the board,” MacDonald said.

An engineer by training, Douglas has more than 30 years’ experience in senior management in the mining industry, including five years as executive general manager – projects and studies – with Newcrest Mining Limited and three years as global head of projects and technology at Orica.

He also was former chief executive officer of Australian Solomons Gold and currently is employed as executive vice-president global project delivery at Ausenco, based in Brisbane, Australia.

“He brings broad operational expertise to the company, as well as very relevant project development skills as we begin a new chapter in the history of Highlands under the stewardship of newly appointed managing director Craig Lennon,” MacDonald added.

MacDonald would retire in March after serving for nine years.

Lennon acknowledged MacDonald’s contribution to the company stating that he had made a major contribution to the development of Highlands Pacific.

“He has been an excellent chairman, bringing great wisdom and experience to the role, as well as valuable legal expertise. We thank him and wish him well,” he said.

“I also welcome Ron to the Board and look forward to working with him to generate increased returns for shareholders in coming years.”

For more than 20 years, Highlands Pacific Limited has been successfully operating in Papua New Guinea. It is now arguably PNG’s premier minerals explorer, developer and producer.

