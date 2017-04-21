Highlands Pacific board welcomes new member

HIGHLANDS Pacific Limited has appointed John Wylie to replace Mike Carroll who has retired from the board.

Wylie joined the board as a nominee of the PNG Sustainable Development Programme (PNGSDP) which holds an 11 per cent interest in the company.

Chairman Ron Douglas said the board was delighted to welcome Wylie to Highlands.

“John’s outstanding experience as a consultant and adviser across Australia and Papua New Guinea will serve Highlands well in the coming years,” he said.

“The appointment reflects the company’s commitment to its board renewal process and further strengthens the relationship between the PNGSDP and Highlands, which dates back to 2012 when a PNGSDP nominee first joined the Highlands board.”

Wylie is a very experienced corporate executive and funds manager, having worked on operational, strategic, transaction and policy issues in Australia, PNG, North America, Asia and Europe.

He holds a Masters degrees in Economics from Cambridge University as well as degrees in business administration from Yale University and Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

He spent 17 years as a senior management consultant with major exposure to the mining industry.

Wylie said he was excited to join

