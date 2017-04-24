Highlands police issue poll warning

POLICE in the Highlands are confident they can deliver successful 2017 election and have given assurances that the security forces are behind the Electoral Commission to ensure a free, fair and safe election in the Highlands.

Commander of Highlands Division Eastern Divisional Command Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nema Mondiai said they are confident of delivering trouble-free elections in Chimbu, Jiwaka and Western Highlands.

He made the assurance during the dedication and prayer service for the election operation orders at the Jiwaka Mission Resort, Banz, on Friday.

Pastor Joe Pilamp, from the Eagle Church in Mt Hagen, presided at the dedication ceremony and blessed police commanders for Simbu Supt David Seine Jr, Supt Joseph Tondop (Jiwaka), Supt Martin Lakari ( WHP) and Highlands’ Mobile Group commander Joe Maragil.

“We need God to lead us in this election operation because the devil will want to destroy us. Without God, our mission would be impossible,” Mondiai said.

He announced that the operation orders and planning are ready for execution.

Mondiai said elections in the Highlands are usually of high intensity and the likelihood of election-related violence and dispute of election results are high.

“Mobile squad members and regular police within the division are on the ground in the urban centres to ensure pre-election operations (nomination period – April 20-27) is peaceful,” he said.

“In the first week of May, a team of PNG Defence Force personnel from Port Moresby will be deployed in the Highlands.

“Also, we’ll have correctional service personnels from Barawaghi and Baisu jails assisting our mobile and police teams. So we’ll have enough manpower to assist the polling teams.”

He urged the three PPCs to support each other and warned that anyone creating problems will be dealt with by the law.

