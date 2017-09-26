Highlands politics need to change

IN every election, we in the Highlands, must at least lose some lives and properties costing millions of kina.

Why do such things happen to innocent voters who have the right to privacy and the right to elect a leader?

We must try to understand politics and the roles and responsibilities of political leaders.

As a Highlander, I am ashamed because our actions show our fellow countrymen and women the kind of people we are, that we know nothing about politics.

When we talk about politics or government, we actually talk about changes and developments, and not about something that we can personally gain from.

As a country, we became independent 42 years ago, but when will we change?

We must all try to behave ourselves sensibly.

Joe Endumba

Gembogl

Like this: Like Loading...