Highlands regional youth convention starts

By TONY PALME

THE 7th Highlands Regional Youth Convention for the United Church started on Monday at Puril in the Nipa district of Southern Highlands.

The gathering which was opened by the regional bishop Rev Hun Moris attracted almost 3000 youths from the church’s 14 circuits in Western Highlands, Southern Highlands and Hela.

Regional Children Youth Ministry coordinator Rev Sam Topsy was pleased with the turnout.

He said the youths would go through different sessions with three different speakers until the closing on Friday.

The theme of the convention is “Be salt and light to break new boundaries” and youths are being lectured to face challenges with a positive mindset to break barriers in this changing world.

Bishop Moris said the world was going through a social, spiritual, physical, and technological transformation.

“Youths must face up to the challenge and make positive impacts in their communities in the society.

“Despite these changes in the modern era, your Christian faith must not be withered by the latest influences.

“You must remain strong and be the salt and light for the community. Lead your community in the right way.

“Be the shining example that Jesus was. If people see that light and salt in you, they will follow you.

“That is the only way you can change your community,” Moris reiterated.

The church representatives thanked Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal for assisting the convention with financial and logistic support.

They also thanked Southern Highlands Governor William Powi for his assistance.

Regional church education secretary and public relations officer Johnson Pisa said the community in Puril were very excited to host this convention.

“They have expressed their gratitude to the church for bringing this life-changing convention into the area.

“They want to change in the new year and be better people in the commjunitues,” Pisa said.

Like this: Like Loading...