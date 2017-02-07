Highlands settlers evicted at Erima

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE have evicted settlers from the Highlands region occupying state land at Erima in the National Capital District,

Officer in-charge of the airport, Inspector Robert Wane told The National that they were acting on the orders of the land owned by the National Airport Corporation.

“An eviction notice was issued to settlers last year to clear the land for the proposed development planned by the NAC, but that did not eventuate up until now,” Wane said.

“That is why an order has been given for police to move them out and the people have no choice but to adhere to it.”

He said all the houses and tents that were put up from the overhead bridge to 6-Mile were removed since last week.

Mek Meria, a settler from Hela, claimed that there was no notice given to the people settling behind the Erimart Shop before the properties were destroyed.

“Eviction notice was issued to the people living on the other side of the drain, not us,” he said.

“But to our surprise, the backhoe crossed the drain and destroyed 26 houses built on the opposite side.

Meria said they were not happy with the approach and called on the government to help resettle them.

