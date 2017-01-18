Highlands sports council wants no more levy fees

By ZACHERY PER

THE Highlands Regional Sports Council is against the charging of levy fees on athletes to the PNG Games and warned that the move would simply kill interest in sports.

Chairman Gabriel Brawa said that charging levy fees would discourage many potential talents from participating. “An athlete or a sportsman or a sportswoman may have the talents but he or she may not have the K300 or K400 levy fee to pay to be in his or her provincial team to participate in PNG Games,” Brawa said.

He called on the PNG Games Council and responsible authorities to do away with charging of levy fees on athletes and participants.

Brawa, who is also the general manager of Team Simbu, said his participants, athletes and management team would not pay any levy fees for the coming 7th PNG Games in Kimbe.

“Team Simbu does not charge any levy fees on participants because we want to maximise participation. If we charge levy fees, only a privileged few will pay, while the underprivileged, who may have the talents, not pay.”

Brawa thanked the Simbu provincial government for giving the team K1.2 million for their preparations.

