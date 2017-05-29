Highway to get international standards with K3bil loan: O’Neill

THE Highlands Highway will be built to international standards using the K3 billion (US$1 billion) Asian Development Bank facility, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He said on the FM100 talkback show last Thursday that Government officials recently signed for the money at the ADB headquarters in Manila, Phillipines, which would allow work to start on the highway.

The money is specifically for repair and maintenance of the Highlands Highway over a 10-year period from 2017-2027.

The loan was obtained on a concessional rate, with a long payback period of 25 years, at less than 2 per cent interest.

The first tranche of US$361.5 million is now available for drawdown and will be used for the problem sections in Chimbu, Markham Valley in Morobe and Eastern Highlands

“They’ve completed a financing agreement for the next 10 years which will give us a facility that is going to rebuild the entire Highlands Highway to world-class standards,” O’Neill said.

“I want to push that over the next five years.

“I’m really wanting to make sure that that for our lifetime, people will be running on a road that is worthy, and they can enjoy the services that such an infrastructure can give.”

O’Neill said over the next few weeks, the Works and Implementation Department would be calling for tenders for the troublesome Chimbu section, from Kerowagi to Daulo, which would be entirely redesigned and reconstructed.

“That is the first section of the highway that will be built, while at the same time working all the way from Asaro (Eastern Highlands) to Nadzab (Morobe) as part of the ADB funding as well,” he said.

“This is important because people have to realise that previous arrangements with ADB only focused on feeder roads, provincial roads that led into towns, and were not necessarily funding the Highlands Highway.

“This is a new batch of funding that is only focused on the Highlands Highway.”

O’Neill also announced that the government would be sealing roads in Koroba-Lake Kopiago and Komo-Magarima in Hela under the supervision of ExxonMobil and Oil Search.

“I’m certain that over the next few months we’ll start having good roads,” he said.

