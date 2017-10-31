Highway to Indonesia talks on

NATIONAL Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru has announced plans for an international highway linking Indonesia to Papua New Guinea.

He announced in Lae on Friday that the Mamose Highway, as it would be known, would start in Lae and end in Jayapura, Indonesia.

Maru will be accompanying Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh on a tour of roads in Madang, East Sepik and West Sepik this week

“I am looking at support from the Department of Works and Implementation and Japanese government,” he said. Maru said the highway had the potential to tap into the huge market that Indonesia provided, including eight million people in Jayapura alone.

He said the project was a priority for Government to open up road access with Papua New Guinea’s closest neighbour with a view to increasing trade.

The project is being fast-tracked by going straight into design and costing phases.

“We have been going to Jayapura and buying their products,” Maru said.

“Now is the time we make access for our products to go across the border and boost our economy.”

Maru said the Japanese government would be invited to participate by way of construction of a bridge over the Sepik River linking Madang to East Sepik.

