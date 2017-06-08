Highway upgrade appeals to Chimbu

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday sold the idea of Highlands Highway development to the people of Chimbu.

O’Neill launched the Gewa-Gembogl Road sealing project and campaigned for Kundiawa-Gembogl MP and Tourism Minister Tobias Kulang.

He later did the same in Kerowagi for his PNC candidate Guma Wau.

At both places, he spoke passionately of the urgent need to rebuild the highway.

O’Neill said many opposing parties were promising people that they would attend to the highway when his Government had already secured funding to do so.

“They are misleading the people. Over the past 41 years, no government has been able to support national roads in the country because of the limited funding we had in our budget,” he told The National.

“We have to go into debt — that is to secure funding — through Asian Development Bank or others.

“That is the only way we can address the Highlands Highway and other infrastructure for the long term benefit of our people and our children.”

O’Neill said the highway redevelopment concept was well received at both Kundiawa-Gembogl and Kerowagi.

“There are challenges that the Government goes through in addressing key infrastructure in our country,” he said. “These are still ongoing and we will finish them.”

Like this: Like Loading...