Highway vital to infrastructure

New Ireland works manager Solomon Pela says the Boluminski Highway linking Kavieng and Namatanai is the flagship of road infrastructure projects in the province.

He said the highway was 365km long, from the Kavieng courthouse Junction to Poropo in Namatanai.

“The sealed section is from Kavieng to Punam, while from Punam to Poropo, we have about 40 kilometres unsealed,” Pela said.

“That section is now being taken by the provincial government.

“The national government is partnering very closely with the provincial government, so we have funding from both sides.”

Pela spoke yesterday after taking Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali and Secretary David Wereh on a tour of the highway.

