Hilton hotel construction on time for Apec summit

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE construction of the new Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 Apec leaders’ summit, an official says.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts vice-president Australasia Paul Hutton said the hotel would be ready to welcome guests during the summit nexy year.

“Hilton Port Moresby is on track to open on schedule and we look forward to welcoming guests with our renowned Hilton hospitality,” Hutton said.

On Wednesday, Apec authority chief executive officer Chris Hawkins met with hoteliers in Port Moresby to brief them on plans for the event.

Hawkins said the Hilton Hotel would accommodate delegations and host the gala dinner to be viewed around the world.

“The gala cultural dinner is a big part of Apec and will take place on the first night of the summit,” Hawkins said.

Built over two stages, the US$400 million (K1269.84 million) project and operation is being overseen and controlled by the Mineral Resources Development Company Ltd.

The construction was launched in 2015. Under a management agreement with Star Mountain Plaza Ltd, Hilton will manage the hotel and convention centre in the Star Mountain Plaza development.

The Star Mountain Plaza Limited is a joint venture between three Papua New Guinea landowner groups – Mineral Resources Star Mountain, Mineral Resources Ok Tedi and Petroleum Resources Kutubu.

