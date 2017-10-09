More hired as Lae Biscuit opens K110mil factory

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Lae Biscuit Company has opened a new factory built at a cost of more than K110 million.

The opening was witnessed by Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Archbishop of Port Moresby Cardinal Sir John Ribat, government ministers and dignitaries.

Company chairman Ian Chow said that 45 years ago, the company started at Voco Point in Lae. Since then, it has been providing employment for locals and contributing to national development.

With the new factory, the number of employees has increased from 700 to more than 1000.

Chow said the building took two years to complete.

It invested K2 million in a waste water treatment plant for the factory.

“The factory is the biggest biscuit line in the Pacific region with complete automation to most of the assembly line work accept for the packing,” he said.

He urged Chinese citizens to work hard and contribute meaningfully to the country as this is their second home. Meanwhile, Ian Chow called on the Government to develop Lae City and upgrade Highlands Highway.

