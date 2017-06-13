Hiri Cup ends round two

THE Capital Rugby Union held the second round of Hiri Cup matches on Saturday at Bava Park as teams and players began to gel in the mid-season representative phase.

This was evident in the close score lines in the open men’s matches were a single point separated the teams at full time.

In what were entertaining and physical encounters, the players put aside their club rivalry as they committed 100 per cent to their teams.

In the open men’s fixtures, Laurabada edged Avurigo 20-19 and Mirigini pipped Lahara 29-28.

