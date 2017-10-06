Hiri Moale Festival and Hiri Hanenam in pictures

THE popular Hiri Moale Festival was held in Port Moresby on Friday and Saturday last week. This year, after many years of the event happening at Ela Beach, it was moved to the Paga Hill Ring Road. The festival highlights the traditional Hiri voyage where Motuan men sailed to the Gulf in their large sail canoes (lakatois), to trade their clay pots for sago. These voyages, that took up to 3 months or so, were dependent on seasonal winds. Another highlight of the festival is the Hiri Hanenamo beauty quest where young Motuan women vie for the title of Hiri Queen.

