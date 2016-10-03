Hiring of Cuban doctors welcomed

FORMER Health Minister Sir Peter Barter has welcomed a Government plan to recruit doctors from Cuba.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill revealed the plan last week, saying it was important to work with international partners in enhancing health care delivery in PNG.

“Disease and illness do not observe borders. And we in PNG must have an open policy to bring in expertise and skills where we can find them around the world.”

Sir Peter said: “As minister for health, I led the first mission to Cuba accompanied by members of the health sector. On my return we provided a detailed report on what Cuba was offering and in our opinion, it would assist greatly to improve the delivery of health services.”

He said the idea was shelved when he retired from politics in 2006.

“The subject has laid dormant since 2006,” he said.

He said when he made the recommendation, he emphasised that it was not to replace PNG doctors. “In fact, we recommended that an equal number of Papua New Guineans go to Cuba and be trained at the Havana School of Medicine,” he said.

“Ultimately, PNG would be able to train rural doctors which is now happening at Divine Word University.”

